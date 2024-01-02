Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $23.61 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,727 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $23,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,953,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,916 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,981,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,642,000 after purchasing an additional 518,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

