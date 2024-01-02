Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $59,321,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,262,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after buying an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 653,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 508,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

