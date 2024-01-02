Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $41.07 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $41,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

