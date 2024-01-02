Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 6,131 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.