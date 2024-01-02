Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

