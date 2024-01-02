Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO opened at $232.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day moving average of $216.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.