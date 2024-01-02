Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 225,856 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,856 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $44,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.