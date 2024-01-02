Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 225,856 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,856 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $44,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.