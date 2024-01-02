Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 24,287 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,287 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

