Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

