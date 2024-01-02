Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 33,934 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $172.10 and a 52-week high of $219.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

