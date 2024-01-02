VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 197,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 75,257 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

VICI stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

