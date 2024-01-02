VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CDC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.64. 8,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,580. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,131.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.4365 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,779.33%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.