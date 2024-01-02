Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the previous session’s volume of 18,031 shares.The stock last traded at $50.46 and had previously closed at $51.09.

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VUSE. FMR LLC grew its position in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 115.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 630.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 482.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000.

About Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

