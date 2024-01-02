Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,946 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 167,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period.

Shares of ACV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 13,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,805. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.82%.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

