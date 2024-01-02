Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IGD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.97. 233,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,005. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

