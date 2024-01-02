Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 27.3 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 9,511,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,916. The company has a market cap of $472.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.