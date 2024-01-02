W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $260.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,238. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $208.04 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
