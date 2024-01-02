W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 791 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 1.3% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

