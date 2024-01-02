W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,749 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 373,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

