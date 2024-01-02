W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Buys 924 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ingredion by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.69. 100,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,540. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

