W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.97. The stock had a trading volume of 774,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,269. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average is $209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

