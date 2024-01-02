W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,078,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.