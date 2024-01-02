W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.5% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after acquiring an additional 906,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.96. The company had a trading volume of 285,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,144. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.