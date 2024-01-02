W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.57.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE PSA traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.40.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

