W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after acquiring an additional 503,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.61. 1,210,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,784. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

