W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.18. 2,259,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,354. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

