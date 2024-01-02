W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $203,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Equinix by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $6,922,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $3,338,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EQIX traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $809.64. 100,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,939. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $650.61 and a 52 week high of $824.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $782.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

