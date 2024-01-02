W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $236,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 414,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,178. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $45.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
