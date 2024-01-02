W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 290,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,636. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.