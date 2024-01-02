W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,558,000 after acquiring an additional 350,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,928.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 254,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $119.51. 370,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,732. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.