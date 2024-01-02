W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WST traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.90. The stock had a trading volume of 179,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.66 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.