W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 119.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 717,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,174. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

