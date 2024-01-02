W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,341,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.40. 1,327,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

