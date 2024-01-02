W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after buying an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.55. The stock had a trading volume of 813,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,529. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.83 and its 200-day moving average is $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

