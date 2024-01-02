W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. 211,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,478. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

