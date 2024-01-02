W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 1,358 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,073,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,305 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 254,656 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJO remained flat at $22.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 226,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

