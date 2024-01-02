W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 1,362 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $22.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 160,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,169. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2186 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

