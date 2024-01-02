W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 293 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,097. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.15.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
