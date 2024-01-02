W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $164.57. 443,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,727. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

