W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 33,550 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,550 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,146 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

