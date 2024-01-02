W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.80. 785,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.