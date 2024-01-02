W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $408.30. The company had a trading volume of 416,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

