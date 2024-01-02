W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 83,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,045. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1381 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

