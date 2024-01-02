W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DE traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.96. 740,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.