W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lessened by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 4.9% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $828.69 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $841.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $791.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.58. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $759.00.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

