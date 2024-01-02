Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading Down 0.1%

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €113.30 ($124.51) and last traded at €114.30 ($125.60). 19,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €114.45 ($125.77).

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €125.34.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

