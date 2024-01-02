Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €18.26 ($20.07) and last traded at €18.26 ($20.07). 8,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.22 ($20.02).
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.71.
About Wacker Neuson
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Neuson
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.