Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €18.26 ($20.07) and last traded at €18.26 ($20.07). 8,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.22 ($20.02).

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.71.

About Wacker Neuson

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.