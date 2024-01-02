Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised Wal-Mart de México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 0.4 %

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5011 per share. This is a boost from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.23%.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

