Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,810. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.83. The company has a market cap of $427.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

