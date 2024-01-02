Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Up 6.6%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.03. 1,003,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,103,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRBY shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. Insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

